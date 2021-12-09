Hashim Sajjad, 20, of Wheatlands Crescent in Daisy Hill, is accused of killing Muhammed Mujahid Hussain on April 22 this year..

Hashim Sajjad, 20, Claims He “Didn’t Mean To Kill” Mujahid Hussain, 19, in Bradford

Muhammed, known to friends as “Muj”, suffered a single stab wound to his right, lower chest, where his heart was partly punctured, during disorder in Duckworth Lane late that evening.

The 19-year-old was taken in a white Volkswagen Golf to Bradford Royal Infirmary (BRI) and was trying to make respiratory effort, but ultimately was pronounced dead at 12.50am on April 23.

His alleged killer, Sajjad, took to the witness box as part of his defence in the fourth day of the trial yesterday.

The defence’s case is that the now 20-year-old acted in self-defence when inflicting the wound.

A knife had dropped to the ground during a fight, minutes before a group of armed and masked individuals arrived at the scene in two white Volkswagen Golfs.

Sajjad,

being questioned by his defence barrister Mr Charles Miskin QC, said he didn’t see who dropped the knife, during a scuffle that involved one of his friends.

CCTV footage shows one man try to pick up the weapon, who is then pushed away by Sajjad, before someone else moves it away and the defendant ultimately picks it up.

Asked why by Mr Miskin, Sajjad said: “I didn’t want it to be used on my friend.

“I did the natural thing to pick it up and put it away before someone else used it on my friend.”

Sajjad told the court under cross-examination by Mr Mark McKone QC, for the prosecution, that he put the knife either in his waistband or pocket.

He told Mr Miskin that he didn’t take the knife out from that point until the moment of the fatality.

That is when Sajjad claims Muhammed was dual-wielding weapons as he came towards him, including a machete.

He said: “From what I remember he had a weapon in both hands.”