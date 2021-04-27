Hashim Sajjad, 19, of Wheatlands Crescent, Bradford, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Hashim Sajjad, 19, Charged with Murder Mujahid Hussain, 19, in Bradford

He has also been charged with attempt section 18 wounding with intent, alongside three other males who were arrested as part of the investigation into Mr Hussain’s death.

This relates to an unconnected incident on April 8 on Lower Westfield Road, where a 17-year-old male was left with serious injuries.

The other three males charged with attempt section 18 wounding with intent are a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds who cannot be named for legal reasons.

These three males have also been remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court’ tomorrow.

A further three males, pne aged 18 and two 20-year-olds, have been arrested overnight and this morning. They remain in custody.

There was a large police presence on Duckworth Lane last Friday as the investigation into the death of Mr Hussain – known

as Muj to his friends – got underway.

His family have now started a fundraising campaign in his honour to build a mosque, water pumps and wells in The Gambia.

Thousands of pounds were raised in a matter of days. Aliza Naz, Mr Hussain’s cousin, thanked those who donated.

She said: “Mujahid was 19 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him. Everyone called him Muj out of love.

“He was a loving and caring person, always there for everyone. He could never say no and now that’s what a lot of people remember him for.”

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said this evening: “We know that Mohammed Mujahid Hussain’s death has caused shockwaves in the local community, particularly given that it has happened during Ramadan.

“A man has now been charged with his murder and a number of others remain in custody as we continue to investigate the circumstances that have led to this young man losing his life.