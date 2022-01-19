Haseeb Rashad, 23, of Highlands Close, Bradford, bragged online about images he had taken, not realising he was chatting to an undercover police officer on the other side of the Atlantic.

Haseeb ‘Groomed’ by An Older Man Wants To Groom Other Children in Bradford

The US authorities then flagged up Haseeb Rashad’s online activity to the UK’s National Crime Agency, and a British undercover officer made contact with him.

Once arrested, Rashad was found to have around 600 indecent images of children on his phone and computer.

Only 19 and 20 at the time of the offences, he was said to have been “groomed” by an older man who encouraged

him to take his own indecent images.

This led to Rashad taking two indecent photos of a young boy and sending them on to at least one other person via Snapchat.

In their chats, Rashad was said to have posted about “hoping to get married and have his own children for grooming” and about travelling to Eastern Europe to groom children there, as well as detailing how he gained his victim’s trust and co-operation through a game of truth or dare.

Rashad was arrested on March 20, 2020, and initially did not admit that he had a interest in children.

Rashad was sentenced to 26 months in prison and was placed on the offenders register for ten years.