Tributes have been paid to an “outgoing and loving family man” killed when a car he was travelling in smashed into a tree.

Hasan Razzaq, 25, Killed After Car Smashed into a Tree in Birmingham

Hasan Razzaq suffered critical injuries in the crash on April 3 in Garrison Lane at the junction with Wolseley Street in Bordesley Green.

The 25-year-old, from Gibson Road, Handsworth, suffered a neck fracture, lung contusion, chest fracture and brain damage.

He was unconscious at the scene and was rushed to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he had emergency brain surgery.

But he died on April 18.

A close family friend told: “His death has devastated his family and

close friends and I don’t think they will ever get over it. Hasan was an outgoing and loving family man.

“He had a great passion for cars and he loved his football. He was loved by his family and many friends.”

Uzaifa Ahmed, aged 26, from Daniels Road, Bordesley Green, has been charged with driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance.

He has also been charged with the driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident fail to report that accident and the driver of a vehicle fail to stop after a road accident. He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on December 3.