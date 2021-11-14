Samiya Arzoo, the wife of Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Hasan Ali, has denied reports of any threats being hurled to her family online following Pakistan’s semi-final defeat against Australia during the T20 World Cup.

Hasan Ali’s wife Samiya Arzoo denies family received threats on social media

Having conceded 44 runs in four wicketless overs, Hasan had more disappointment to face in the dramatic closing stages of the see-saw match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Needing 22 runs off the second last over, Wade’s wild swing at Shaheen Afridi’s third ball sent a skier towards Hasan who spilled the catch on the leg-side. Wade responded by hitting three sixes in a row to complete an excellent chase against the tournament’s form side.

A section of Indian media and Twitter users claimed that Pakistani fans posted negative and abusive comments on Ali’s social media accounts, allegedly abusing

the pacer on the basis of his faith and marrying an Indian woman. Thus, a battle of positivity against negativity ensued on Pakistani Twitter.

Taking to Instagram, Hasan Ali’s wife clarified the situation. “Saw many tweets circulating from this fake account that I, Hassan and my daughter are getting threats from people of Pakistan, which is absolutely wrong,” she wrote.

Samiya said that instead of any threats, the family received “tonnes of support” from Pakistani fans. “Please don’t believe any such statement and don’t follow any accounts on Twitter pretending to be me.”

She further said that she was not on Twitter and urged her followers to report the accounts claiming to be her.

Indian Twitter reaction claiming to be in support of Hasan Ali was especially ironic considering the vile treatment with which their players Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli were subjected to after their defeat against Pakistan earlier in the tournament.