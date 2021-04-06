Prince Harry is demanding an apology from the royal family for Meghan Markle over unfair treatment.

Harry Asks Royal Family To Apologies To Meghan Markle and ‘Won’t Back Down’

A royal insider told Us Weekly that the Duke of Sussex wants the royal family to be sorry for their behaviour towards his wife.

“The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this.

“He won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family,” the insider said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made some serious claims against the royal family, while also

accusing one member of having concerns over how dark ‘Archie’s skin colour might be.’

Their claims rocked the monarchy and sent shockwaves across the world.

The official statement from Buckingham Palace said revelations made by Meghan and Harry “are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

This news comes as Oprah Winfrey’s friend and fellow host Gayle King revealed that Harry spoke to Prince William and Prince Charles after the controversial interview, but said the conversation was “not productive”.

It has been reported that the revelation left Prince William “reeling” and that he said his brother sharing the details of the private family conversation was a “cheap shot”.