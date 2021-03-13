Harry and Meghan’s Popularity Falls to Lowest Level EVER after Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity ratings have fallen to their lowest levels ever after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to a new poll.

The couple’s popularity has plummeted in the wake of the explosive broadcast, in which the couple made accusations of racism within the Royal Family.

But the British public appear to have reacted negatively to the couple’s interview, with Prince Harry’s popularity plunging 15 points since the broadcast, according to a new YouGov survey.

Meghan’s popularity has also sunk by 13 points in the last 10 days, figures from the poll show.

Meanwhile, in a sign of unwavering show of support, Britons continue to be most fond of the Queen, with four in five people (80 per cent) liking her, the survey says.

Prince William and his wife Kate also remain very popular, according to the poll, with about three quarters of Britons giving them favourable reviews.

Prince Andrew remains by far the most unpopular royal, with an 82 per cent negative view, according to the poll.

According to the data, of more than 1,600 Britons between March 10 and 11, public opinion of Prince Harry is now negative – having previously been positive prior to Sunday night’s world exclusive interview.

The figures show 45 per cent of Britons now have a positive opinion of Prince Harry, while 48 per cent regard him negatively.

gives the once popular prince a net score of -3 in terms of popularity – a drop of 15 points from March 2.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s popularity scores have also fallen considerably.

Currently, only a third (31 per cent) of Britons have a positive opinion of the Duchess of Sussex, while more than (58 per cent) view her negatively.

This means she has a net popularity rating of -27, down from -14 just over a week ago.

Though the Queen’s popularity remains unwavering, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, has seen a fall in popularity since the interview, according to YouGov.

Two in five people (42 per cent) now have a negative opinion of the Prince of Wales – up from 36 per cent on March 2.

The other surprise statistics comes in the form of how many Britons now want an elected head of stated – and the age groups they come from.

Following the interview, more 18-24 year olds want an elected head of state – similar to in France – than want to keep the monarchy.

Interestingly, however, since October there has been a rise in over 65s now wanting an elected head of state.

Generally, Britons are more likely to want an elected head of state now than they were in October, according to the poll.

It comes as the Queen and Prince Charles this week backed Prince William after he insisted the royals were ‘very much not a racist family’.