For almost a week their voices — angry, entitled, vengeful and bitter — have echoed over the airwaves. And in their wake has come the sound and fury of recrimination.

Harry and Meghan, the Inconvenient Truth:

Harry and Meghan interview, watched by 50million so far, divided families, communities and even nations

Claims went untested and troubling allegations based on second-hand conversations were undisputed

In the space of almost 90 minutes reputations of individual Royal Family members were dismantled

During the interview Meghan claimed it was she who was reduced to tears prior to her wedding.

In her interview, she claimed Kate had subsequently said sorry for the incident, too

Meghan claimed that she and Harry were married three days before their wedding but if there really were just ‘three’ people present, then a legal wedding can’t actually have happened

Asked about her half-sister Samantha Markle, Meghan responds: ‘I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don’t know me’

Meghan told Oprah that she found it ‘hard to get over’ the Palace’s failure to then put her version of events on the record

Harry and Meghan told Oprah at least one member of the Royal Family had expressed concern about ‘how dark’ their unborn baby’s skin might be

Meghan told Oprah she had begged in vain for the Palace to help when she found herself having ‘suicidal thoughts’ yet Harry has suffered his own mental health crises and has spoken of how, as an adult, he needed therapy

Meghan was not asked why she had gone to HR, who look after Palace employees (not members of the Royal Family), instead of seeking advice from the royal doctors

Meghan suggested the couple were discriminated against when the Queen refused to allow them to combine paid work with occasional royal duties

Meghan told Oprah she entered the royal fold intending to devote her life to service but later in the interview, the couple were asked whether the Queen had been ‘blindsided’ by their January 2020 decision to quit

The couple said the Royal Family had an ‘invisible contract’ with the British Press and throw parties to keep them on side

The viewing figures alone are staggering: a television audience of 50 million so far — a number that is still growing.

At its heart, conducting it all, was Oprah Winfrey, whose own worldwide profile comes close to rivalling, possibly even eclipsing, that of Prince Harry and his wife.

A self-made billionaire, she is the most successful — and richest — media star on the planet.

In the space of almost 90 minutes the reputations of the monarchy and of individual Royal Family members were dismantled.

Yet even the most egregious of the couple’s inflammatory remarks, such as those about racism, were allowed to escape serious scrutiny.

It is hard to imagine a Dimbleby, a Paxman or a Humphrys allowing so many damaging statements to pass without drilling down to find context and perspective.

By any stretch of the imagination, the Harry and Meghan claims demanded to be properly and thoroughly investigated.

Here, the Mail lays bare the contradictions and inaccuracies at the heart of their interview, untangling fact from fiction.

And today we appeal to U.S. broadcaster CBS and Oprah Winfrey herself: based on our report, can we now look forward to a follow-up — Harry & Meghan . . . The Other Side Of The Story?

According to Harry and Meghan, the star-studded wedding watched by the world — and which British taxpayers funded to the tune of more than £30 million — was an expensive sham.

Instead, they told a slack-jawed Oprah that they’d actually plighted their troth in a secret ceremony 72 hours earlier.

‘Three days before our wedding, we got married,’ Meghan claimed. ‘No one knows that. But we called the Archbishop, and we just said: ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.’

‘So, like, the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.’ Harry added, singing: ‘Just the three of us!’

It was quite the revelation. But if there really were just ‘three’ people present, then a legal wedding can’t actually have happened.