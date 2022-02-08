Bilal Shah, husband of popular TikToker Hareem Shah, has been fired from his job as a police constable in October last year for his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Hareem Shah’s husband allegedly involved in criminal activities

According to the details, the report of Sindh Police has revealed that Bilal Shah was involved in extortion, drug trafficking, and other serious crimes. In the intelligence report, Bilal Shah’s phone location and the intelligence report prove the allegations against the accused.

SSP Headquarters South Irfan Zaman launched an inquiry against Bilal Shah on September 21 last year. In this regard, three show-cause notices were sent but the accused did not respond to any notice on which Sindh Police fired Bilal Shah.

Bilal Shah, who used to live in the Qayyumabad area, started living in Defense a few months ago. Shah, who was recruited as a constable in Sindh Police, posed for pictures with important political figures at Bilawal House, which gave the

impression of being a member of the Assembly.

Police officers wondered how Bilal Shah became the owner of a luxurious ca Vigo despite being a soldier? Earlier, Bilal Shah’s brother was also fired from the police for having links with drug dealers.

On the other hand, Bilal Shah declared all the allegations baseless and approached the court. Hareem Shah’s spouse said that he has no connection with any government department including the police.

“I run my own gym as an instructor in defense,” he said. This has been the source of income for three years, he said by adding, “I got married to Hareem Shah four months ago, the date of which is not in my mind. Revenge action was initiated against the marriage and restraining order of the Sindh High Court,” he claimed.

Bilal Shah said that he was recruited on merit and not by paying money. Never worked at Bilawal House. Not only Vigo, but I also have even better cars than Vigo,” he maintained.