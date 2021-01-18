Social media star Hareem Shah on Monday posted footage of her slapping controversial cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi after he allegedly engaged in a “vulgar” conversation with her.

Hareem Shah Slaps Mufti Abdul Qavi Over ‘Inappropriate’ Conversation

In the video, which soon began doing the rounds on social media, Hareem, who is one of Pakistan’s most followed TikTok stars can be seen slapping the cleric, who is sitting on a bed.

While speaking to a private news channel, she said that hit her “friend” after losing patience with him.

“He spoke salaciously and we have recorded the whole conversation,” the TikToker went on to say.

Qavi, however, has denied the accusation, saying he was only drinking tea when Shah slapped him.

“There was a woman with Hareem Shah,” the cleric said. “She (Shah) slapped me and the other woman took the video.”

#HareemShah became one of

the top trends in the country with netizens criticising Hareem for physically assaulting the cleric.

Shah told that she and her friend beat Qavi up after they lost patience. She said she had recorded the whole conversation.

While talking to Pakistani media, Hareem confirmed she was the woman in the red dress. She claimed slapping Mufti Qavi over inappropriate comments to her and her friend. “I have no regrets. If men like him are punished, there will not be assaults in Pakistan.”

While talking to media Mufti Qavi said, he was unaware why Shah slapped him. He said he and Shah were invited to shoot for a TV programme in Karachi. “I was using my mobile phone in the hotel room when she [Shah] suddenly came into the room and slapped me. She then left.”