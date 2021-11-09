Controversial TikToker Hareem Shah has responded to celebrity Mathira through her Instagram handle and called the highly opinionated Pakistani star “artificial” from top to bottom.

Hareem Shah says Mathira is ‘Artificial’ from Top to Bottom

In the video, Hareem started that she has just seen a clip featuring Mathira, in which she was confused regarding Shah’s massive popularity. Hareem approached the situation by pointing out that even though she hasn’t achieved ‘anything’ yet she still has a bigger fan following than Mathira.

She further elaborated on the fact that

even though Mathira had to take part in obscene advertisements and other projects regulating around bold scripts, she still hasn’t been able to obtain the popularity Hareem has acquired.

Hareem Shah thinks that she has acquired such massive fame due to fate and “there was no reason to develop jealously”. The TikToker also called Mathira artificial from top to bottom and stated that she wouldn’t have targeted Mathira if the celebrity hadn’t uttered negativity about her.

Previously, Hareem caused a furore on the internet as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.