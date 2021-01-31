It seems that there is more bad blood between Hareem Shah and Mufti Abdul Qavi that one could anticipate as the famous tik toker won’t left Mufti Qavi alone.

Hareem Shah Leake Dance Video of Mufti Abdul Qavi With a Woman in A Club

After exposing the so-called Mufti Qavi’s lecherous nature, either for getting more fame or seeking revenge from him for the reasons better known to her, Hareem yet again used her Instagram account to post a video in which now defunct-Mufti is dancing with a girl while hugging her.

Taking to Instagram, Hareem Shah posted a video of Mufti Qavi with a girl dancing inappropriately. They both were spotted too close with each-other, the video showed.

Earlier, the controversial TikToker had slapped the religious scholar over immoral and unethical comments. In the video, the Mufti can be seen

sitting on a bed using his mobile phone when a woman startles him by slapping him across the face.

Hareem Shah said that she will continue to expose hypocrites and those who disguise themselves as respectful people. The former mufti is reportedly under house detention imposed by his family after they stripped him of his title of mufti (religious scholar).

Abdul Qavi has come under strict criticism and backlash after controversial Tiktoker Hareem Shah leaked some videos of his where he can be seen and heard talking about his drinking and partying habits.

Earlier, the issues between Qavi and Hareem went out of proportion when social media sensation Hareem’s video slapping Qavi over immoral and unethical comments went viral.

Hareem Shah took to her Instagram handle and posted the video of slapping Mufti Abdul Qavi. She posted the video with a caption, “Mufti ko thapar q mara ic ka jawab mill jay ga sub ko.”