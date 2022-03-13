Leading TikToker Hareem Shah has expressed her love for Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and declared him as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Hareem Shah expresses her love for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

According to the details, Hareem Shah referring to Bilawal’s statement of “Kanpeen Tang Rahein hain” said that anyone’s tongue can slip, it’s natural don’t make fun of it.

In her video message on photo-sharing platform Instagram, the TikToker and actress Hareem Shah said that she likes Bilawal Bhutto, anyone’s tongue could slip, it’s not a big deal.

Shah said that no one can claim to speak

good Urdu, I think mistakes are made at every age. The reason for making fun of Bilawal Bhutto is that he is educated from abroad. Man learns with time, she maintained.

TikToker Hareem Shah said that I think Bilawal’s Urdu style is unique and different. We should be happy that young and handsome man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is coming forward. Inshallah Bilawal will become the Prime Minister of Pakistan in the future.

Hareem Shah said that Bilawal Bhutto represents Pakistan. Those in high positions should be ashamed of mocking an innocent young man. I urge social media users not to make fun of each other.