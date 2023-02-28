Tiktoker Hareem Shah has claimed that her friends Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz stole her obscene videos and subsequently leaked them on social media.

Hareem Shah accuses friends of leaking her obscene videos

It should be noted that social media is awash with reports of the notorious queen Hareem Shah’s lewd movies. Shah is purportedly shown performing indecent behaviors in videos that have been released online by an unnamed individual.

The TikToker continues to become the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons and this time she fell victim to a data breach. However, Hareem Shah told this reporter that her friend and co-tiktokers Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz stole data from her cell phone when they were living with her.

She vowed to initiate legal action against Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz for data breach.

In addition to the leaks, Shah has a captivating Instagram feed and a strong

social media following that keep her followers interested. Her fashion sense, wit, and interesting material have earned her over a million Instagram followers, making her a well-known influencer in the online world.

Shah, a social media sensation, has recently been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. After displaying bundles of foreign money notes in a popular video and even filming herself opening alcohol with her spouse, she attracted a lot of attention. Her controversial behavior did not go unnoticed, and the Sindh High Court directed her to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18th in connection with an alleged money laundering probe.

Shah’s legal issues were made worse by the fact that she and her husband were detained in Turkey in connection with a gold and cash smuggling case. She had to cope with the legal repercussions of her recent acts, which it is clear put her in hot water.