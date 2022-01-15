Sahid Luqman, once one of Britain’s richest men, is suspected of carrying out one of the biggest banking frauds in UK history.

‘Hardworking’ Pakistani Student Became Britain’s Richest Man, Fled UK After Biggest Fraud

Luqman, also known as ‘Lucky’, who once headed a £300million property empire in the UK before its collapse, is believed to have flown from Manchester Airport to Pakistan without a passport and with millions of pounds in cash in June 2011 – just weeks after he was given an electronic tag by the courts for passport fraud.

Luqman built his property empire after buying his first house when he was student studying finance at Manchester University.

By the time he graduated in 1991 he owned 24 houses which he rented out to other students. After working in a bank, he formed his firm Lexi Holdings, in 2000, which provided bridging finance to MPs, footballers and entrepreneurs looking to build property portfolios.

In 2004 he was named ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ by Ernst and Young and was living in a £5m mansion in Hale, Cheshire. He drove a Bentley Continental GT and travelled in his own Gulfstream IV transatlantic business jet.

His property and finance empire – financed by bank loans – was worth £300m and his £250m personal wealth saw him placed 238th on The Sunday Times Rich List and named as one of Britain’s richest Asians.

In 2005, Luqman boasted in an interview: ”Overall, we are a billion-pound company. In 10 or 20 years, I want us to be as big as a high street bank.”

But, in 2006, his property leasing company went into administration with debts of £100m amid allegations of dishonesty.

He was also banned from running a company for 15 years, branded ‘completely dishonest’ by a High Court judge over a furniture firm he ran, and had his business assets seized by administrators.

He was then jailed for two years in July 2007 for contempt of court and found liable for more than £100m in funds allegedly misappropriated from his collapsed business empire.

In 2009 he was jailed for another 12 months for contempt after he disposed of two Range Rovers and two valuable paintings and sold land in Pakistan.

In 2011 Luqman was arrested

for a third time after he tried to apply for a new passport despite court orders banning him from applying for any travel documents.

He falsely claimed, in the application, that his old passport had been mislaid in a house move and he needed the travel document to see his ailing parents who had been taken ill in Pakistan.

But, April 27, 2011, Luqman escaped jail for passport fraud – claiming he suffered from ‘flashbacks and panic attacks’ and was ‘not a well man’.

He was given a suspended prison sentence and was ordered to wear an electronic tag for three months.

But on June 10 of that year he went on the run with what was described as ‘hundreds of millions of pounds in cash’ gained from Halifax, Barclays and Lloyds banks.

At a court hearing In 2017 Judge Angela Nield said: ”I must say I am quite surprised that he was able to leave the country with hundreds of millions of pounds and a curfew tag. With the security at airports, my other half doesn’t seem to be able to go anywhere without being searched.”

Luqman’s younger brother, Waheed, is also said to be in Pakistan, and is also wanted by police in the UK, having been jailed for seven-and-a-half years in his absence for fraud in January 2013.

At Waheed’s trial the Serious Fraud Office prosecutors said the Luqman family had defrauded creditors of the company, including Barclays, Lloyds and Bank of Scotland between 2000 to 2006.

Investigators fear £104million was siphoned out of the company to family in Pakistan.

Shaid was described as the ‘prime mover’ in the scam, aided by Waheed in what was a ‘family fraud’.

A spokesperson for the Serious Fraud Office said: “The arrest warrant related to the £100m fraud against banks remains in place, and the SFO is committed to bringing Shaid Luqman to the United Kingdom to face justice.”

An arrest warrant for a fugitive tycoon suspected of being the mastermind in one of Britain’s biggest banking frauds has been dropped because it is too much of a burden on the justice system, a court has heard.

Prosecutors applied to scrap the warrant for Shaid Luqman, saying it was becoming an ‘encumbrance’ to continually review the nearly decade old case against him.