A street dealer was rumbled after his father was forced to make a ‘heart-wrenching’ admission to police.

‘Hard-Working’ Mohin Ahmed Stashed Drugs At ‘Respectful Family’ Home in Aston

Officers raided Mohin Ahmed’s parents’ home in Aston and found cocaine and MDMA stashed in a sofa as well as large sums of cash in the bedroom.

Ahmed initially lied saying the substances were merely for his personal use, claiming he bought them in bulk because of the Covid-19 lockdown and that he had scales to measure out his daily doses.

But he was exposed as a dealer when phones seized at the address were found to contain incriminating messages including customers asking ‘you active?’.

Ahmed, of Roland Road, Lozells, admitted two charges of possession with intent to supply Class

A drugs and one offence of offering to supply. At Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, January 11, he was jailed for 30 months.

MDMA with a street value of £2,260 and cocaine worth £970 was recovered from a storage space underneath the sofa. When Ahmed’s phones were examined officers found messages such as ‘I need to buy some cocaine’ and ‘good quality cocaine for sale’.

William Douglas-Jones, defending, stated Ahmed made a ‘foolish’ decision not to accept his full culpability when police first interviewed him but added he had made full admissions to the charges at the first opportunity.

He described him as a ‘hard-working’ man from a ‘respectful family’ who started dealing to repay a drugs debt but had sought to change his ways in the period since his arrest.