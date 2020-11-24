Happiest Couple Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed Part Ways After 3 Years

Pakistan’s showbiz stars actress Urwa Hocane and singer Farhan Saeed have reportedly parted their ways after three years of their blissful marriage.

According to sources, Urwa and Farhan had irreconcilable differences between them, which became a reason for the decision.

The couple got engaged the same year in Paris. They tied the knot in a simple and intimate ceremony at the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore on December 16, 2016.

Several showbiz celebrities including Fawad Khan, veteran actor Noman Ijaz, Bushra Ansari plus Sajal Ali, Resham, Armeena Khan, fashion designer Xeeshan Ali, music’s wild child, Ali Azmat and many more had attended their reception.

Earlier in an interview, Urwa Hocane had

said if her husband wants to remarry, she will remain silent.

She said that if she finds out that Farhan is remarrying, she will not go to stop the marriage. The actress said that she would remain silent on the decision regarding his second marriage.

They are considered the happiest couple in the showbiz industry and living a satisfactory life with each other.

Urwa Hocane made her acting debut with leading role in the 2012 romantic drama Meri Ladli and made her film debut in the 2014 romantic comedy Na Maloom Afraad.

In June 2019, she launched her clothing line in collaboration with her sister Mawra Hocane.

Farhan Saeed, a Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor, director, was the former lead vocalist of the Pakistani band Jal and is the owner of the restaurant Cafe Rock in Lahore.