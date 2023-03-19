A man who sent a mum-of-two “pinwheeling in the air” when he ran into her with his car has been jailed for more than six years.

Hanif, 42, Jailed after Seriously Injuring Woman in Car Attack

Mohammed Hanif, 42, of Durham Road, Bradford, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for the attack on the woman which happened on Calendonia Street in Bradford on May 20, 2022.

Crown prosecutor Richard Holland told the court how Hanif was circling the area in his Audi and looking for the woman.

“Without warning, he drove directly at her, mounting the pavement before hitting her and spinning her up in the air like a pinwheel causing serious injuries,” he said..

Hanif, facing charges of attempting to wound with intent to do grievous bodily harm, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and stalking involving serious alarm and distress, was sentenced by His Honour Judge Jonathan Gibson in Bradford Crown Court yesterday (Friday).

In mitigation, Mr Holland told the court how Hanif, who was already married, and the 35-year-old woman had entered into a relationship and eventually had two children together.

Mr Holland told the court how the pair “argued frequently” and that Hanif was “domineering and controlling”.

By January 2020, she decided to leave Hanif. Their relationship also changed when the woman entered a relationship with another man in October 2021.

Mr Holland said Hanif would text the woman a hundred times a day, follow her on

the school run, in the city centre and to her parents’ house.

Mr Holland said: “She felt threatened and harassed by him. He was warned by a police officer not to have any further contact.”

This led up to the incident in May 2022 when Hanif struck the woman with his car.

She suffered “major trauma” and multiple injuries, which were serious but not life-threatening.

Mr Holland said that the incident damaged his car’s windscreen but Hanif tried to cover it up by “hitting his windscreen with a tool”.

Hanif then “told a series of lies to police” before he was arrested at his home.

Defending, Lauren Hebditch told the court: “My client has demonstrated remorse and accepts his actions were unacceptable”.

She also said that Hanif, who had a “difficult and turbulent childhood”, had done charitable work and was working hard in prison to “turn his life around”.

“He’s sorry and will regret this every day of his life.”

In summary, Judge Gibson said: “This woman was on her way to pick up her children when you drove directly at her and struck her with the car and left her lying on the ground. You used a highly dangerous weapon, a car, to cause serious injury.

“The sentence for this offence would be seven-and-a-half years, but I’m going to reduce it by 15 per cent because of your guilty plea, so the total is six years and four months in prison.”

He was also given a restraining order and ordered to pay court surcharges.