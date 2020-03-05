Handshakes, Hugging & Use Of Biometric Machines Banned in Islamabad Amid Coronavirus Fear

Amid coronavirus threat, the district administration in Islamabad on Friday urged its employees to avoid handshakes with each other.

In the coronavirus advisory, the employees have been barred to mark biometric attendance at offices. The advisory has urged the citizens to avoid crowded areas and to maintain a distance of two meters from those suffering from the flu.

The workers who operate computers at offices have been directed to use gloves to avoid coronavirus which may spread through breathing and coughing.

Keeping in view the developing situation regarding COVID-19, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has ordered all its employees to discontinue the use of biometric attendance machines at the hospital.

According to an official circular issued by PIMS, the order to suspend biometric attendance comes into effect immediately and will stay enacted until further orders.

The measure was suggested by the Head of the Clinical Department in a meeting with the Executive Director (ED) PIMS.

On the other hand, PIMS’ employees have also been directed to minimize human contact







and ensure frequent hand washing to reduce the risk of contracting the disease.

PM’s Special Assistant on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza, has ordered to deploy psychologists at all airports in the country to address the concerns of passengers regarding the spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

According to Dr. Mirza, the health ministry has tested around 200 suspected patients for Coronavirus. Out of 200, only 5 persons were tested positive for COVID-19.