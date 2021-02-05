A 14-year-old boy was tortured with a stun gun in an hour-long ordeal after being kidnapped by a drugs gang because he refused to sell cannabis, a court has heard.

Hamzah Kidnapped and Tortured Teen Boy for Not Selling Drugs for Him in Hull

Cameron Wynne, 18, Clinton Prowell, 21, and Hamzah Ahmed, 26, appeared at Hull Crown Court after admitting kidnap and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against their young, defenceless victim.

The boy had been roped into selling cannabis for a gang for a few days before deciding he no longer wanted to be involved.

Before 7pm on October 5, 2019, the victim was walking alone near some shops when a small black car with tinted windows screeched to a halt next to him.

Wynne was driving the vehicle and told the victim to get in and ‘feeling compelled through fear’ he jumped into the backseat.

‘The vehicle was driven around Hull at speed and after five minutes both Wynne and Prowell turned to the backseat and punched the victim several times,’ said prosecuting barrister Ian Cook.

Wynne and Prowell got back into the vehicle and took a short drive before stopping to pick up Ahmed and an unknown male.

Both got in the back of the car and sat either side of the victim before Ahmed started kicking and punching him.

‘While in the back of the car the unknown male pulled out a stun gun and used it upon the victim several times.

‘The victim was told he would be taken to a forest and be thrown into a river.

The four men took the 14-year-old boy to a park in Burnham Road where they dragged him out of the car and assaulted him further and continued to use the stun gun.

The victim was told his clothes would be set on fire and that if he screamed he would strangled.

They also threatened to go to his house and stab his mother and newborn baby sister if he ‘snitched’ on them.

‘He was then told to take off clothes,’ said Mr Cook, ‘to which he did.

‘The defendants then saw that he was bleeding and let him run away. The total length of duration was in the region of one hour.’

The victim ran to nearby houses and tried to flag down cars for help but no-one came to his aid.

He then stopped and cowered down by a road sign and started crying when a woman found him huddled up in some distress.

She took him into her own home and gave him some clothes before calling the police and an ambulance which took him to Hull Royal Infirmary.

He told the police what had happened in his first interview but didn’t name those responsible due to ‘fear for his safety’.

In a second interview, the victim bravely gave police the names of those who kidnapped and assaulted him, leading to the arrest of Wynne, Prowell and Ahmed.

Police are said to know the identity of the fourth male involved but it is believed that he has fled the area.

Police found that the vehicle used to kidnap the victim belonged to Ahmed’s brother which led them to a Sicilian takeaway in Hull, a business run by Ahmed’s family.

Officers also managed to recover the stun gun from a drawer of a cabinet which

was in full working order and fully charged for use.

The victim says he is now ‘constantly looking over his shoulder’ and has attempted to take his own life due to the impact of the incident.

Mr Cook said: ‘He described feeling constantly paranoid that somebody is going to come and get him.

He is constantly looking over his shoulder. He now suffers from depression.

He has attempted to take his own life on three occasions because he couldn’t cope with the worry and stress he was feeling.

‘He did on one occasion run away and said he wanted to disappear and never go back home.

‘He thought the defendants were going to kill him and he cannot get the fear out of his head.’

All three defendants gave no comment when they were interviewed by police but appeared at Hull Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that Prowell was also to be sentenced for an offence of threats with a bladed article committed in Leeds on June 26, 2019.

It was heard that Prowell pulled out a machete from the waistband of his trousers and threatened his victim shouting ‘I’m going to f****** kill you, you p********’.

The 21-year-old, of no fixed abode, has five convictions for eleven offences on his record including assaulting a police constable and a robbery where he threatened his victim with a brick.

During the sentencing hearing at Hull Crown Court, Prowell had written a letter which he read out to the court expressing his sincere remorse for his involvement in the kidnap of the 14-year-old boy.

‘I would like to say how truly sorry I am,’ he said.

‘Nobody on this earth should have to go through what this young boy went through.

‘It makes me feel so little and so bad about what happened. I want to make it right.

I want to apologise to his family and his mum. I cannot imagine what he and his mum went through.’

Prowell revealed to the court that his own mother had passed away in December last year and that he would be missing her funeral, which takes place today, due to him being locked up in Doncaster Prison.

‘I feel like I have let everybody down,’ he added. ‘I should have been there with my family when she took her last breath.

‘I’m sorry for what I have done. I am sorry for not being there for my mum. I just want to make everything right.

‘I wish none of this ever happened. There is not a day that goes by where I do not beat myself up about what has gone on.’

Cameron Wynne, of Stonebridge Avenue, east Hull, has one conviction to his name after he was caught in possession of knuckleduster, receiving a nine month referral order for that offence.

His barrister, Nigel Clive, told the court that Wynne ‘would have made different choices than when he was 16’ and is now focusing more on his education and trying to obtain a trade.

Hamzah Ahmed, 26, of no fixed abode, has four convictions on his record, most notably receiving a two-year sentence suspended for two years for dealing Class A drugs.

Mitigating barrister Daniel Walker told the court that Ahmed ‘has foundations when his sentence is completed to begin to live a lawful life’.

The three defendants will return to Hull Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced.