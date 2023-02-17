A gang of four attackers arrived at the scene in a white Audi A3 and chased after their victim with metal bars and lump hammers breaking his jaw in three places, Bradford Crown Court heard today.

Hamza Taj and Aasim Hussain jailed for Armed Attack on Dog Walker in Bradford

Mohammed Hamza Taj, 24, was jailed for six years and Aasim Hussain, 26, for five years and four months for assaulting the man in an alleyway at Carr Side Crescent, Batley, on October 9, 2020.

Taj had a long metal pole as the victim ran up a driveway in a bid to escape. He jumped over a fence but was caught in a back alley and set upon.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and transferred to Pinderfields Hospital with a swollen jaw, a laceration to his right temple, a loosened tooth and an injured finger.

His jaw was broken in three places and he underwent surgery on October 11 when three metal plates were

inserted.

He had been left with psychological problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder and insomnia. The attack meant that he was unable to work for a long time.

Simon Hustler, solicitor advocate for both defendants, conceded that it was a joint enterprise attack but that they were ‘at the back of the charge.’ Hussain said he made a terrible decision to get involved while Taj described the incident as ‘incredibly stupid.’ Mr Hustler said the men were not racists and neither had been assessed by the probation service as being at a high level of reoffending.

“They are not going to make this sort of mistake again,” Mr Hustler said.

Recorder Keir Monteith KC said a group of men had chased after the dog walking friends, Taj carrying a metal pole.

The victim had his jaw broken in three places and had suffered psychological harm.

The recorder conceded that the defendants now accepted their actions were stupid and had expressed remorse.

He ordered forfeiture of Hussain’s Audi and the forfeiture and destruction of the weap-ons used in the attack.