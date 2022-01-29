Atif Aslam wins the hearts of netizens with his Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 anthem, “Agay Dekh”. It also features Aima Baig. Aside from the song, the Dil Diyan Gallan singer steals the show with his distinct style, which he attributes to his wife, Sara Bharwana. But the designer, Hamza Malik, is not happy with the singer for referring to his wife as his ‘stylist” for the PSL 7 anthem.

Hamza Malik is Not Happy with Atif Aslam for Calling His Wife as His ‘Stylist’

Earlier, he took to Instagram and shared his captivating pictures with a caption that read, “I knew my wife’s sense of style was a class apart when she chose to marry me. Styled by my beautiful wife Thank you Sara.”

It all started when Aslam appreciated his wife on social media for being his stylist. He said, “A lot of you people will agree with me on this one, ever since ‘Stylist’ became a job,

everyone has been dying to credit someone or the other.”

During one of his events, Aslam was seen wearing a graceful furry jacket his fans loved his unique rock stars like styling.

Now, designer Humzah Malik called out Aslam and wrote on his social media account, “Atif Aslam, No! son, your wife is not your stylist and there is nothing so cool about her fashion choices. She (Your Wife) just helped you to put up nice things for just another day in your career, aj say gharelo kaam bi news bnain gay. Kal say Khana bna ker dein gi to ‘My personal Chef’, I always liked her food.”

He further said that he also felt sorry for the magazines that are posting it as a news. Since his post went viral, social media users have expressed outrage over his biased response to the singer and called it extremely rude.

According to the social media users, the designer could say it in a lighter way.