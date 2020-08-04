Celebrity couple Hamza and Naimal announced the birth of their first baby, through social networking websites.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Blessed with a Baby Boy

Hamza in his tweet revealed that the name of his baby boy is Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. And from Naimal Khawar Khan’s Instagram, we got to know the Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi was born on 30th of July.

Both Hamza and Naimal makes an adorable couple together. Naimal Khawar is extremely gorgeous, on the other hand Hamza Ali Abbasi is equally dashing and

handsome.

People have been waiting for the picture of the Hamza and Naimal’s baby ever since the news is announced. Hamza Ali Abbasi just uploaded the first picture of his cute baby on his Instagram and we can’t stop loving over it.

The newly-turned mother also took to her Instagram and shared an endearing shot of the newest addition in her family clinging on to her finger.

“The most pure form of love,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Both Hamza and Naimal had tied the knot last year in August in an enchanting wedding ceremony in Islamabad.

