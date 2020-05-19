Half Century Old Success Story of 2 Brothers Bawa Bashir & Bawa Rehman from Chakswari to Bradford

A success story of two brothers hailing from Mipur District who landed in United Kingdom and established a successful business by their hard work.

Mohammed Bashir was born in 1925 in Tangdew village of Chakswari town in Mirpur, British Indian (now Pakistan), his younger brother Abdul Rehman was born in 1933.

They owned land and a water well inherited from their forefathers and it was their only source of income that time. After partition of India-Pakistan, Bashir who was young enough, started a grocery business with partnership which resulted in the loss 5,000 Rupees from the business, which was a lot of money that time.

Mirpur which was deprived of basic faculties at that time, Bashir decided to travel to another city to find work to recover the business loss and to clear the debt.

Bashir along with his younger brother Rehman, went to Multan, Pakistan to work in the textile industry in early 1950s. Both brothers started working in a textile mill as a labour.

Following the Second World War, the textile sector in Bradford (wool capital of world) fell into decline from the mid-20th century, Pakistani immigrants helped to resolve labour shortages in the steel, textile and engineering industries of Britain.

Bashir’s younger brother Rehman saw an advertisements seeking skilled men to travel to Bradford, England to work in the textile industry there.

Bashir who was already in debt, had to sell their family’s silver jewelry and after some help of other relatives was able to buy a ticket to his younger brother Rehman for traveling to England.

Rehman arrived in London in Britain in 1957, alone with only five British Pounds in his hands and piece of paper which had written an address of one of his relatives in Bradford.

Rehman with no education and with language barrier struggled hard and finally caught the train and arrived in Bradford. He started looking for jobs straight away.

He got a job in a textile factory in Morley, having some experience in textile industry from Pakistan, he was promoted to a supervising role within weeks of working.

Later he started working at Whitehead’s mill in Bradford. After 4 years of working and paying back all the debts in Pakistan, he wrote a letter to his elder brother, Mohammed Bashir to join him in Bradford and work in textile industry.

Bashir joined his younger brother in England in 1961. The brother talked about the cold weather of Yorkshire city and the problems in finding Halal food, especially the Halal Chicken and Meat, along with getting hot water to take shower in cold weather.

These were the problem faced by newly arrived south Asian community who migrated from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

This gave Brothers

and Idea to set up a Halal butchers shop, they opened a butcher shop in Lumb lane, nearby to Green Lane School in 1962.

Eventually Mr Rehman’s wife and son reunited with him in 1963 and they made their home in a flat above the shop.

In the same year, Mr Rehman opened a Shower Centre on Lumb Lane where he hired a barber. The newly arrived south Asian community visited the shop for a haircut followed by a shower as many could not afford to have hot water in their houses.

As business was steady, Mr Rehman decided to buy number 110 Lumb lane and turn this small building into a café.

He opened a Sweet Centre on 12 December 1964 and started selling Asian sweets. At Sweet Centre, they provided newspapers from home and a tape recorder that could play Indian and Pakistani music along with separate area of families and women in the basement of cafe.

Sweet Centre became known as the best place to socialize and a venue where the south Asian community could integrate with other. Instant it became popular attracting English customers who enjoyed Asian sweet treats as well as savoury snacks.

1966 the brothers introduced traditional south Asian breakfast cafe and their business escalated much afterwards. In 1974, Mr Rehman purchased the shop next door to Sweet Centre and moved his restaurant to the larger premises.

1976 brothers called their third brother Abdul Aziz to join and help them in their growing business.

The Sweet Centre attracted the politicians and celebrities from Pakistan and India, such as Wali Khan and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Dilip Kumar, the actress Vaijanti Mala and the folk singer Alum Luhar who were served food in the Sweet Centre Café on Lumb Lane.

In 2002 HRH Queen Elizabeth II was presented with Sweet centre sweets in Scunthorpe.

Today, the restaurant serves a wide range of Asian curries and delicacies as well as their famous Asian breakfast. The restaurant is managed by Waqar Mughal, the grandson of the founders.

Mr Bashir and Mr Rehman’s legacy continues today after over half a century, through the original Sweet Centre, whilst second generation sons have helped grow the name across Britain with several catering outlets.

Now The sweet centre cafe and sweet centre restaurant are seperate business’s being run by the next generations, The restaurant is ran by Waqar Mughal and the cafe is ran by Mr Liaqat Habib, youngest son of haji Abdul Rehman.