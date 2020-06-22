Hajj 2020 Allowed for All Nationalities Already Living in Saudi Arabia With Limited Number of Worshipers

Saudi Arabia has announced it will hold a “very limited” Hajj this year, with people already living in the kingdom allowed to take part in the pilgrimage that begins in late July.

Saudi Arabia is set to hold the Hajj pilgrimage with very limited worshipers in a bid to ensure the health of the people, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement on Monday.

“Hajj 1441H is decided to take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia only, who are willing to perform Hajj,” the statement said.

The ministry said that the decision to hold the restricted pilgrimage was taken to ensure that the Hajj was safely performed “while committing to all preventive measures to protect Muslims and adhere strictly to the teachings of Islam in preserving our health and safety”.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ government is honoured to

serve millions of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims annually,” it said.

“It confirms that this decision is in consideration of its constant care of maintaining the safety of pilgrims on its land until departing back to their home countries. We ask Allah the Almighty to protect all countries from the current crisis and keep all humans protected and safe,” it added.

More than two million people perform the annual pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca every year, including many travelling from abroad.

A watered-down Hajj would represent a major loss of revenue for the kingdom, the kingdom had asked Muslims in March to put Hajj plans on hold and suspended Umrah until further notice.