Haji Rabnawaz Khan had just collected his Audi R8 when it crashed between junctions 12 and 13 of the M1, near Milton Keynes, at around 1.20pm on Sunday, January 3.

Haji Rabnawaz Khan Died After His Brand New Audi, Overturned in Birmingham

His son was said to have been following behind and witnessed the crash.

The motorway was closed for most of the day while investigators examined the scene.

Mr Khan, who was a father-of-four and grandfather-of-five, was well-known and ran Rab’s Car Alarms in Bordesley Green for 30 years.

His heartbroken brother Haji Jehan Zeb, 52, said: “He will be missed. It is a great loss to the family and community.

“He did a lot of fundraising in local mosques. He would put on activities. He would contribute a certain percentage of his garage earnings to charity.

“He established his business more than 30 years ago and trained his son to work in it.

“He was so very well-known that people would pay for his travel expenses because they trusted his workmanship. It was of a high standard.”

Zeb said his brother had turned 50 in December and bought the 2018 Audi R8 as a treat for himself

after working so hard all his life.

He said: “He was deep into his religion. He would help anyone. Whenever there was an issue, he would help, no matter what.”

Green Lane Masjid said: “Our dear brother Rabnawaz who was a longstanding member of the GLMCC congregation passed away in a road traffic accident.

“We ask that Allah forgives his sins and grants him jannah/paradise.”

Hodge Hill and Bromford Councillor and family friend Majid Mahmood said: “I have been told he performed umrah every year for the last ten years, and that he used to help to fund raise at a masjid for the less fortunate.

“He worked extremely hard for his family and was much loved by the community at large. He will be sorely missed.”

The motorway was shut for more than five hours after the crash.

The southbound carriageway reopened at around 7pm, according to Bedfordshire Police. The northbound carriageway reopened shortly before midnight.

His son posted on the page, With a heavy heart I have to post that my father (Rabnawaz) has left this temporary earth. We will be closed until further notice. Our phone is currently off I will be back soon to carry on our legacy