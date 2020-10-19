Haji Mohammed Yaqoob Father/Of Mohammed Zaffer & Mohammed Rasab (Gogo) [Fairbank Rd, Bradford] Has Sadly Passed Away.

Haji Mohammed Yaqoob Sadly Passed Away, Stay Inside Home

Due To The Government Guidelines, Only Immediate Family Will Be Permitted To Attend Funeral & Burial.

Death in the Islamic tradition is a communal event. Muslims typically gather to perform a funeral prayer led by an imam with the deceased laid in front of the congregation. But the current crisis has changed the way Muslims in Britain used to perform their last ceremonies.

For the safety and wellbeing of everyone, people have been advised by the local authorities, to refrain from holding Taziyat at a mosque/home.

The UK Government Guidance On Social Distancing have undoubtedly Impact Muslim community.

This is a very sensitive and challenging time for everyone; however, it is important that community consider a different approach to Taaziyat, so this way we can protect the living, especially our Elderly/Vulnerable.

Council for mosques (Cf M) Bradford, Janaza Guidance:

• The Janaza prayer will take place at the cemetery. Only immediate family members will be permitted to attend the Janaza. Everyone will observe rules of social distancing and stand two metres apart. Avoid hand shaking or hugging.

• The burial

will be according to Islamic practices. CFM’s Cemetery staff will fill the grave with soil.

• We will aim to provide a live webcast for all family and friends so they can safely participate in the funeral of their loved ones.

For Taaziyat we suggest:

• Taaziyat to take place at home

• Appoint a person who will send a message to the wider family/community to limit numbers

• Suggest the wider family offer Taaziyat via phone, voice note, video call (WhatsApp / Zoom/ Facetime etc)

• Use multiple rooms in the house, don’t all gather In one place

• Shield the elders/vulnerable – ask them to remain in their own homes

• Ask anyone attending the home to wash their hands thoroughly

• Do not shake hands/hug

• Suggest people offer their condolences briefly

• IN YOUR OWN HOMES continue to make dua, read Quran and Tasbeehaat, offer charity on behalf of your loved ones, as this will benefit them in the hereafter, Insha’Allah.

There is no doubt, that having our family & friends around us during this time of grief is important.



However, all of the above is necessary to protect our own and other’s lives. May Allah (SWT) grant all our deceased the highest abodes In Jannah and grant all the families Sabr.