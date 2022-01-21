THE 57-YEAR-OLD victim of a serious crash in Bradford has been named locally as Haji Binyamin.

Haji Binyamin, 57, Killed in A Leeds Old Road Crash

Haji Binyamin, from Thornbury, died after a collision on Leeds Old Road this morning, just outside a row of shops between Thornbury Grove and Thornbury Avenue.

The 57-year-old, a pedestrian, was “coming back from morning prayers” when he was hit by a vehicle, according to Ali Rehman, owner of Ibrahim Foods on Leeds Old Road.

West Yorkshire Police was

called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle at 6.42am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Haji was rushed to hospital, but passed away shortly after.

The 57-year-old was described by local residents as a much-liked gentleman, who was a valuable part of his local community.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses earlier this afternoon.

If you saw the crash, have dashcam footage, or can help in any way, you should call police on 101, or using the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

You should quote log number 196 of January 21.