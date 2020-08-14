Haider Ali, 17, Passed Away After Drowned in A Quarry Lagoon to Cool off During Heatwave

Haider Ali, Aged 17, of Birmingham has sadly passed away by drowning At Shavers End Quarry, known as Blue Lagoon, near Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, on Wednesday.

College student Haider Ali, 17, and his friends were cooling off in the sweltering 34C heat when the tragedy happened.

Speaking today at Shavers End Quarry, near Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, his grief-stricken family said: ‘Haider was the life and soul of the family.

The 17-year-old from Bordesley Green went missing after he went swimming in the Shavers End Quarry – known as Blue Lagoon, near Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, on Wednesday (August 12).

West Mercia Police confirmed on Thursday night they had found a body in their search for the teenager who has been described as ‘always smiling and happy to help’.

It is believed Haider was with friends who together with a passer-by tried to help him after he got into difficulty but tragically

to no avail.

Speaking on behalf of Haider’s devastated family, Naveed Sadiq said: “He was a very pleasant and nice young man.

“He was always smiling and happy to help.

“He would say hello to people – his death is a major loss to his family and the community.

“His family are distraught.

While the circumstances of Haider’s drowning are yet to be made clear, it brought back heartbreaking memories for many other deaths.

Victims’s families are urging the government to start a water safety campaign and support pools and lifeguards, amid Britain’s baking heatwave.

The summer has already brought fresh tragedies as sun-seekers drown at packed beaches, and are injured ‘tombstoning’ at beautyspots like Durdle Door, Dorset.

Many blasted Mr Johnson’s leadership in the letter, saying the government does not teach water safety in schools and emergency services were already squeezed responding to the situation.

The water – dubbed the blue lagoon – is a tragic blackspot with deaths reported there each summer.