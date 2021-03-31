A sleezy Uber driver who abused a tipsy teenager after a night out with friends cruelly claimed she had been a willing participant.

Hafiz Babar Assaulted Girl, 18, in Back of Car, Will Be Deported Back To Pakistan

Hafiz Muhammad Farid Babar, 32, repeatedly lied to police about what he had done to his 18-year old victim, whom he had abused in the back of his car in September, 2018.

Babar had offered to take the teenager home from a Hughesdale house party at a discounted price if she had ‘quality time’ with him.

‘Do you want the ride for cheaper, if you do something for me,’ he said.

The teenager had earlier been helped into Babar’s car by a thoughtful friend, who had called her an Uber to take her back to her East Bentleigh home – 14 kilometres from Melbourne’s CBD.

‘No, its fine I don’t care about having to pay for the ride,’ the teen told him.

Her worst nightmares came to fruition when Babar pulled over the car and jumped into the back seat next to her.

Again he made the indecent proposal, but this time he did not take no for an answer.

He abused the woman before she managed to escape his vile clutches and ran to a nearby house whose occupants promptly called the police.

The tearful teen told her rescuers ‘a creepy guy was touching me’.

When police caught up with Babar, he denied the allegations and claimed his occupant had been the lustful aggressor.

The Pakistani-born driver, whom had aspirations of studying in Australia to start his own business, told detectives his victim had jumped in the front seat and put the hard word on him.

He claimed they had kissed before he accepted her invitation to jump in the back and have ‘good time’.

Babar concocted a graphic tale about his lustful, teen passenger, whom had supposedly asked him for a protection while straddling him.

‘No please,

we are off, this is not working,’ he claimed to have told the teenager.

The desperate creep maintained his lies all the way into court where he made his victim endure a preliminary trial hearing which saw her undergo cross examination by his barrister.

It was only when DNA evidence finding Babar was one billion times more likely to have been the teenager’s perpetrator than anyone else on the planet did he change his story.

During a pre-sentence hearing at the County Court of Victoria, Babar’s victim broke down in tears as she delivered her victim impact statement.

The court heard she had been plagued with memories of being abused for the past two-and-a-half years.

She had been in her first year of university when Babar turned her life upside down.

Now all she felt was ‘fear and shame’ and spent days on end crying in her room, reliving an ‘endless loop of the assault’.

The woman, who said her pain was compounded by her grilling at court, said she still found it hard to leave home and struggled to cope every day.

Babar pleaded guilty in the County Court of Victroia to once charge of abuse and was sentenced by County Court Judge Christopher Ryan to five years in jail, with a non-parole period of just three years.

Judge Ryan is the same judge that in 2016 suggested a 32-year old Children’s Court security guard would have found it hard to resist a ‘worldly’ 14-year-old he had abused after meeting her at court.

He claimed Franco Abad, who was also aged 32 at the time, as ‘not being made of steel’ before sentencing him to a two-year good behaviour bond.

On Friday, Judge Ryan said he accepted Babar had since shown remorse and that jail would be tough for him.

He told the court Babar maintained the support of his family and wife back in Pakistan, which he would likely be deported back to on his release.

Babar has already spent 698 days in immigration detention.