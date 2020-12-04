A woman has sued famed Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani’s salon for Rs 20 million over alleged hair loss. Zahida has also filed a separate Rs20-million claim against the owner of the salon’s branch in Faisalabad. She has also sought a compensation of Rs2.5 million worth of expenses.

Hadiqa Kiani Summoned By Court After Woman Lost Her Hairs in Her Salon

In the lawsuit, the woman alleges that her hair began to fall after she underwent a straightening treatment at Hadiqa Kiani’s salon. She claims that harmful creams had been used.

A local court in Faisalabad has summoned Hadiqa Kiani along with Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, as well as the district health officer on December 16. Hadiqa’s team has said that they

would file a reply in the court over the matter.

According to the details, the hair treatment of the customer did not go well. The woman claimed in the lawsuit that she suffered hair loss after visiting the beauty salon for a straightening treatment.

Later, the woman ended up having terrible and drastic hair loss. In fact, the hair treatment resulted in big bald patches on her head. Subsequently, the customer accuses the salon owner of using substandard products and harmful creams that caused her hair to fall out, distorting her appearance.

