Gul Daad Khan, 36, Earning £3/hour Died after Fell into Recycling Machine in Birmingham

A father-of-six died after falling into a recycling baling machine which had many safety features disabled, an inquest heard.

Gul Daad Khan, 36, was working long hours at a sprawling back-street site in Digbeth, Birmingham where workers claimed they were earning just over £3 an hour.

He died in the horror accident on October 12, 2016, at the Liverpool Street site after falling into a baling machine he was trying to unblock.

The inquest was told many safety features on the baler had been disabled, no risk assessments had been carried out and no safety equipment was provided to employees.

These findings were not linked to any specific firm.

An investigation was launched by the Health and Safety Executive following the tragedy on October 12 in 2016.

Yet almost four years on and no one has faced any action over the death in an industry which has seen at least 19 workers killed since 2017.

The chilling details of the tragedy were revealed at the inquest which stated the official cause of death as ‘crush asphyxia’.

Mr Khan had climbed onto the top of the huge baler, used to crush cardboard, after it had become blocked but fell into the machine and suffered fatal injuries.

In his written record of inquest, then-assistant coroner James Bennett said: ‘The baler had become blocked due to overloading with cardboard. In an attempt to clear the blockage, the deceased climbed onto the top of the baler. He fell into the machine, which then continued to operate.’

The coroner listed a string of ‘contributory’ issues to the death.

‘Many safety features of the baler had been disabled. The baler had not been maintained,’ he said.

‘No actions had been taken in response to safety concerns

raised in prior Health & Safety audits. No risk assessments had been carried out. No safe systems of work were in place for general working, or for clearing blockages.

A statement by Mr Khan’s former flatmate and work colleague Gulbacha Yousafhail was read out at the inquest and he talked about the low pay and working conditions where they both worked.

He told the court he was illiterate and did not even know the address of the site, where he said he worked six days a week, 11 hours a day, for just £35 – around £3.18 per hour.

From their wages he and Mr Khan paid £100 each per month for a shared rented room in Lozells. Both had been working at the work site for around three years.

‘Cardboard would (be) brought to this place in vans and then making bundles and export to China in big containers.’

Talking about the day of Mr Khan’s death, he said: ‘The incident didn’t happen in front of me.

‘I was cleaning and Gul Dad was working on the machine.

‘Then suddenly people started screaming that Gul Dad got hurt. When I arrived there he was already dead.’

He said he believed Mr Khan was hit by a conveyor belt which ran the machine, a belt he said his former colleague had previously repaired.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said: ‘The investigation into the incident is ongoing and HSE continues to support and liaise with West Midlands Police who retain primacy of the investigation, in accordance with the Work Related Death Protocol.

‘As the investigation is live, we are unable to comment further at this time.’

An inspection of the Liverpool Street site took place in May 2019, the HSE confirmed.

This week West Midlands Police confirmed primacy for the investigation has been handed to the HSE.