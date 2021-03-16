A bridegroom was injured after a woman attacked with a knife during a wedding function in the Nawabshah district of the Sindh province on Sunday.

Groom Stabbed By Lover On Wedding Day for Marrying Another Girl in Pakistan

According to police sources, the woman attacked the groom as the event was ongoing at a wedding hall in Nawabshah, causing a stampede on the occasion with everyone trying to save themselves from the attacker.

Sources said the injured man had illicit relation with the woman on the pretax of marriage, however, the man was marrying another girl. Police said they have taken the woman who attacked the bridegroom into their custody and shifted her to a police station.

The injured man was shifted to the PMC hospital

for medical treatment, police said. The police said that they were investigating the matter will all angles to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

On February 14, a man was killed while another got wounded in a firing incident in Karachi’s Keamari district. According to the police sources, shots were fired at the car of a bridegroom near Massan Chowrangi, as a result, the bridegroom was injured while a boy got killed.

The groom identified was returning home with his wedding procession from Malir when his car was shot at, police said

While no first information report (FIR) of the incident had been lodged nor have the police recorded statements of the groom or his family members on this occasion, a police official said the shooting incident appears to be a result of personal enmity.