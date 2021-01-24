A groom passed away under mysterious circumstances right at the time his wedding party was prepared to leave for the marriage venue.

Groom Died After Went To Take Bath Before Departure of Baraat in Pakistan

The celebratory occasion turned into a remorseful gathering of hundreds of people crying over the demise of the groom.

According to local people, Kashif, son of Sardar Muhammad, a resident of village 4/14L, was supposed to tie the knot on the fateful day when the tragedy struck.

Ahead of the wedding, Kashif went to bathe in the bathroom where he passed away under mysterious circumstances.

A day earlier, Kashif, who was an electrician by profession, had celebrated the henna ceremony organised with great fanfare to share the happiness with friends and family.

However, the next day, the house was burdened by the death of the groom right at the time the

wedding procession was about to leave for Kamalia tehsil for the solemnisation of marriage.

Reportedly, a few hours before the departure of Baraat, the groom went to take a bath where he suffered heart failure and passed away on the spot.

Relatives were worried when he did not come out of the bathroom for a long time. They broke the lock and saw his body on the floor of the restroom.

The 30-year-old was the oldest of five brothers and two sisters. He had rebuilt and renovated his ancestral home with his hard earned money to welcome his bride.

His father Sardar Mohammad was living a life of retirement from the market committee in hopes that his oldest son would look after the family.

The whole village mourned the death of the young groom. Instead of travelling with him to get his bride, they carried him on their shoulder to a local cemetery.