Groom Ali Zaman Crashed Guest’s £200K Lamborghini While Showing Off To Bride in Bradford

Ali Zaman, 26, of Little Horton Lane in Bradford, crashed a green Lamborghini Huracan on his wedding day last year, after taking it from a guest.

The 26-year-old’s new wife was also in the car, as a passenger.

Zaman appeared at Bradford Crown Court for sentencing in relation to the dramatic collision on Friday.

He was charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously and also assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm (ABH).

But Mr Recorder Richard Wright QC said Zaman was not found guilty for the latter count.

He was sentenced to an 18 month community order, with the requirement of completing 180 hours of unpaid work in the community, disqualified from driving for a year, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

The court heard that the ordeal began when a wedding guest securely parked the Lamborghini, worth an eye-watering six figure sum, outside a venue on February 15, 2020.

The man left the car’s keys in his coat pocket as he entered.

When he came to leave, the man discovered the keys were no longer there.

The wedding guest thought Zaman had taken the Lamborghini and tried to call him.

The insurance policy on the supercar allowed anyone with permission and over the age of 30 to drive the vehicle.

But Zaman, who was 25 at the time, “did not meet any of those criteria”, and had no third party insurance, the court heard.

Storm Dennis was in full flow on this day and there were heavy showers, described as “raining sideways”.

This meant “treacherous road conditions”.

There was CCTV footage of Zaman driving round Bradford city centre at 10.05pm for 20 minutes at relatively low speeds, the court heard.

Mr Wright himself said

the newly-wed was driving “perfectly” reasonably “most of the time”, until he came to a set of traffic lights on Wakefield Road.

There he “macho postured” with another car, before flying off at excess speed, then colliding with the vehicle from the lights.

In mitigation for losing his licence for longer than the mandatory minimum of 12 months, Zaman’s defence lawyer explained his wife does not drive and their young child has to be taken to nursery and other social events.

Mr Wright said in summary: “It was your wedding day, you will remember it for all of the wrong reasons because it ended with you making a reckless and stupid decision to drive around a Lamborghini motorcar about the streets of Bradford.”

He added: “You were macho posturing with another motorist at the side of the traffic lights in what were treacherous road conditions.

“You set off like the clappers, reaching excess speed close to 90mph, before losing control, crashing your car and bringing injury to your new wife and injury to the gentleman at the lights.

“It was a moment of complete stupidity on your part and the consequences of it could have been far more serious.”

The charge and seriousness of the crash was enough to take it over the threshold for a custodial sentence, according to Mr Wright.

But he felt it appropriate to bring it back under this due to Zaman’s good character references and background, describing it as a “moment of madness” that would not be repeated.

Zaman is in full-time employment, a stable marriage and is a new and good father, according to Mr Wright.

He added: “You’re perhaps lucky your wife decided to stick it out with you with the way your wedding turned out.”