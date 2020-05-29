Graves of Caliph Umar Bin Abdul Aziz and His Wife Destroyed, Remains Taken Away by Militias in Syria

Militias fighting alongside the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad destroyed and desecrated the grave of the eighth Umayyad Caliph Umar Ibn Abdul Aziz yesterday, located in the north-west province of Idlib.

Video footage of the destruction emerged on social media yesterday, showing the graves of the Caliph, his wife and his servant damaged and with the contents exhumed and disappeared.

The site in which the graves are housed, located in the village of Deir Al-Sharqi in the area of Maarat Al-Nu’man, is seen to be burnt following its capture by the regime and militia forces in February this year.

Umar bin AbdulAziz, known by some as the fifth rightly guided Caliph, (for some he was eighth caliph) his wife Fatima and his servant were buried in the tomb, it is not known what became of the bodies.

His great grandfather was the great Umar ibn al-Khattab (raḍiy Allāhu ʿanhu), the second Muslim caliph and a companion of the Prophet Muhammad (sall Allāhu ʿalayhi wa sallam).

Umar ibn Abd al-Aziz was a great reformer and considered a mujaddid (Islamic reviver). According to many scholars and historians, he was the first

of the revivalists that appear every one hundred years according to the Messenger (sall Allāhu ʿalayhi wa sallam).

In January, when pro-Assad forces and Iranian-backed Shia terrorist groups took the area, the graves were burnt and desecrated from the outside. By Tuesday 26th May 2020, it appears the bodies had been exhumed and the remains of their bodies taken away.

The alleged exhumation echoes the desires of Ayatollah Khorasani who recently said:

“It is the obligation of every Muslim to dig up the graves of Abu Bakr and Umar and exhume what remains of their corpses”

-Ayatollah Khorasani

It has been widely reported that these views were also expressed by the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini, who while addressing a youth rally said he wishes to take the revolution of Iran to Makkah and Madinah and dig up the graves of Abu Bakr and Umar.