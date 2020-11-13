The family of Haji Sageer Ahmed from Queens Park Road in Blackburn are mourning the deaths of his wife Rifit Ahmed, his mother-in-law Massarat Bibi, and daughter Nafeesa Ahmed.

Grandma, Massarat Bibi, Mum, Rifit and Daughter Nafeesa All Died in Blackburn

All three died after catching decease.

Mrs Bibi and Miss Ahmed died last week and his wife Mrs Ahmed died on November 11.

Labour councillor for Blackburn Central, Cllr Zamir Khan was involved in burying all of the women and held the final funeral on November 13 for Mrs Ahmed.

He said: “The family are close to me and we are all devastated and I know everyone is deeply saddened by this.

“I have been involved with all three funerals and was aware from day one what had happened.

“It all just happened so close together like a bombshell and it’s just heartbreaking for everyone.”

Cllr Khan hopes that these deaths will also

serve as a sad reminder of the importance of following rules during the pandemic and the second lockdown.

He said: “Please be careful, stay indoors and take precautions because this is so serious and I have buried 30 people in the Muslim community during two to three weeks in Blackburn.”

The family had already been mourning the loss of an older daughter who had visited Pakistan before the first lockdown.

She subsequently became stuck there and died of a heart attack in May. Her family in Blackburn were unable to fly out and she was buried in Pakistan by family living there.

The Director of Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Sayyed Osman, said on Twitter: “Informed this evening that a family from the community lost a grandmother & daughter last week. Today the mother passed away.

“Three generations from one household lost to crisis is a devastating tragedy no family should have to bear. Prayers and thoughts with them.”