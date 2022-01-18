GP Angela Misra, a convert to Islam and a registered National Health Service (NHS) doctor, co-founded TUI with her husband, Usman Raja, in 2009 and has worked at the grassroots level, tackling issues such as physical/emotional/domestic abuse, honor violence, violent extremism, and hate crimes. She has advised the U.K. Department of Education on issues relating to Islamic education.

GP Angela Misra Converted To Islam Tells Stigma of Being Divorcee in British Muslim Community

More than a dozen women have so far gone through a controversial secret counselling programme run by Angela Misra.

In a revealing interview, Dr Misra explained the variety of emotional and religious reasons why the women set out to join IS in the first place.

For younger girls the reasons were less ideological. She added: ‘I’ve seen cases where there have been young girls that have gone on the romantic idea of meeting a gangster hero who they could get married to because either they were escaping a forced marriage, or they were looking for a theologically sanctioned way to have a relationship of their choosing. I’ve also seen divorced women who went there to find a strong father figure for their children or a husband to help take care of them as they were ostracised from these opportunities in the insular UK communities they were part of.’

These women see that I’m a mother of four, an NHS doctor, a Muslim, and very well integrated into British society, and that’s a walking contradiction to a lot of what they’d been led to believe.

This appeals to the warrior woman movement followers also as there is a clear example of positive activism at work in front of them that is hard for them to refute.

