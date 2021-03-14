A government official has allegedly beaten Dr Azam Ali, a renowned eye surgeon from a private hospital in Karachi.

Govt official allegedly beat ups renowned eye surgeon in Karachi

Dr Azam, in a complaint submitted in Newtown Police Station, has requested police to lodge a case against major Khizar, said to be a government officer in Karachi.

“Khizar’s wife had undergone eye surgery at his hospital. However, yesterday, Khizar entered my clinic and insulted and pushed his senior medical officer, Dr Shahnila,” Azam mentioned in the application.

In the complaint he further said when the doctor interfered and tried to stop the act, the government official struck him as well, adding that the accused also punched him in the face so hard, and his spectacles broke.

Meanwhile, social activist, Jibran Nasir in a post said, “A senior eye surgeon #DrAzamKhan of LNH was assaulted by a patient’s husband, Major Khizer, yesterday as the surgery resulted in a scratch which isn’t unusual and can heal but the husband deemed it fit to assault the doctor in front of staff”.

Jibran further said “A friend’s mother who is

also a patient of the doctor was also present who witnessed the entire episode. #DrAzamKhan since then has moved an application with local police at New Town PS which refused to entertain same.”

The Doc also wrote a complaint to Station Commander and since then has been facing pressure to retract his complaint, he said.

He said, “All of the law year we paid tributes to Doctors but what is the use of paying tributes if Doctors can be assaulted, humiliated in front of their juniors and staff and then forced to stay silent”.

The social activist regretted Major Khizer’s action doesn’t define his institution but any lack of accountability will only hurt the institution.

Dr Azam Ali is one of the best eye surgeons available in Karachi. He is currently working at a private hospital. He has received his FRCS (Ophthalmology) from the Royal College of Edinburgh in1994.

He had already received FRCS (Ophthalmology) from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow in 1993.

Azam also has a Mrcophth from the Royal College of Ophthalmologists London in1993. He had acquired his MBBS degree from the Agha Khan University in 1988.