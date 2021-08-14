Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a review meeting on facilitating Pakistani remitters abroad under PM’s priority sectors.

Govt Committed To Provide More Facilities To Overseas Pakistani Remitters Abroad

Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Special Assistant Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Governor SBP Raza Baqir, Chairman NADRA Muhammad Tariq Malik and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the Ministry of Finance and SBP are jointly developing a comprehensive package for remitters, which includes not only financial incentives and rewards in proportion to the remittances, but also the opening of remittance beneficiary accounts which include ensuring immediate transfer.

A digital application for the system is also under development. The

government is working with 9 major national institutions to provide incentives comprising travel facilities, preparation of identity documents, purchase of essential goods, payment of taxes, insurance and children’s education expenses.

It will be completed by early next month and the program will be formally launched.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistanis living abroad are our most valuable assets and the rising remittances indicate their confidence in the policies of the government.

The Prime Minister directed to ensure the completion of the tasks related to the project within the stipulated time frame and said that a portal for redressal of grievances should also be made a part of the plan by formulating a strategy for strict monitoring of the project.