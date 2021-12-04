Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with more than 25 British members of Parliament and House of Lords. Members of British Parliament including members House of Lords praised Pakistan’s role in bringing peace in the entire region including Afghanistan. They also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar Who Relinquished UK Citizenship, Meets Dozen Of UK MPs and Lords



According to a statement issued from the Governor House Lahore, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar during his visit to United Kingdom met with Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade, Mr Miles, Member of British Parliament Mark Logan, James Davies, Saqib Bhatti, Tony Llyod, State Minister London, Paul Scully, Granet Davies, Paul Busto, Steven Klenk, Dinkin Smith, MP Afzal Khan, Jenny Chilton, Lord Zamir Chaudhry, Lord Dennis Tunni, Lord Tariq, Lord Wajid Khan, Lord Mccoye, Lord Noshina Mubarak, Lord Zahida Manzoor, Lord Jitesh Gadhia and many other members of parliament and Lords including British Secretary for State Education Nadeem Zahawi.

They discussed Pak-UK relations, the current situation in Afghanistan and the region, and the Kashmir issue.



During the meetings, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar briefed the members of Parliament and Lords about the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring peace in Afghanistan, which all the members appreciated.

During meetings, ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir and on the Indian Muslims were discussed and Governor Punjab urged the UK government to play its role in ending the Indian atrocities

on Kashmiris and Indian Muslims.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the world should not make the mistake of abandoning Afghanistan, otherwise everyone will have nothing but regrets. He said that there are many elements who are conspiring against peace in Afghanistan and the situation there is being aggravated by subversive acts including terrorism. He said that the Afghan people are being deprived of basic rights such as health care and food, which can have dangerous consequences.



Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making it clear to the world from day one that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is needed by the whole world. The world must also move forward and focus on Afghanistan to avoid a catastrophic situation in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan has always stood with peace because without peace the dream of development in the region including Afghanistan cannot be fulfilled.



Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while talking about Kashmir issue, said that India is committing worse atrocities against Kashmiri people. Innocent Kashmiris are being massacred and since Narendra Modi came to power these atrocities have been increased to dangerous level. The whole world, including the United Kingdom, must play its part in resolving the Kashmir issue and ending the ongoing atrocities there, he added.

Sarwar served as the Scottish Labour Member of Parliament for Glasgow Central from 1997 to 2010 and retired from UK politics in 2010. … He was the country’s first Muslim Member of Parliament. He relinquished UK citizenship in July 2013 and became Governor of the Punjab, representing the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and now in PTI.