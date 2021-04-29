A British Pakistani businessman from Lahore , Muhammad Asif Hafeez, 63, once-leading gold merchant, languishes in one of London’s notorious prisons in inhuman conditions, where he faces life without parole in prison if found guilty, awaiting a decision.

Gold Merchant Asif Hafeez Became ‘Sultan of Drugs’ Who Landed in UK Prison

Referred to as the “Sultan” of drugs in court papers, Asif Hafeez from North London, was arrested from his multi-million pound Regent’s Park flat on the 25th of August 2017 by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and lodged in the high security Belmarsh prison in the drug trafficking case also involving an Indian national Vijay Goswami.

Asif Hafeez has lost three expensive properties in the UK, He owned luxury apartment 14 Crown Court, 123 Park Road in the Central London’s St John’s Wood area.

This flat was valued at around £2.25 million. Asif Hafeez also owned two farmhouses in Windsor called ‘Old Farm’ and ‘Old Barn’, with a combined value of around £6 million.Asif Hafeez owned these properties since 2005 and they were all mortgaged. Their mortgage payments were always on time, later seized by the banks to be sold off eventually.

He has told the court that his arrest by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in August this year is a plot against him – and that extraditing him to the United States to face charges of conspiring to import drugs will breach his human rights.

Hafeez, is alleged to be the head of an organisation spanning Europe, Africa, Asia and North America, that produced and smuggled drugs.

“[The] Sultan trafficked in drugs on a massive and global scale, working with transnational criminal organisations to manufacture and distribute enormous quantities of heroin and methamphetamine [crystal meth] around the world and the United States.

The US alleges that Asif Hafeez conspired with Akasha Organisation, led by brothers Baktash Akasha Abdalla and Ibrahim Akasha Abdalla, for heroin production and smuggling and that

they also set up a special laboratory in Mozambique.

The US has linked Hafeez to the Indian national Goswami and his wife Mamta Kulkarni, a well-known Bollywood actress, who were also part of Hafeez’s gang and ran a factory in India to manufacture ephedrine, the deadly drug’s active ingredient.

It alleged that this drug from India was then due to be smuggled to Mozambique. Asif Hafeez has denied all charges. He maintains that he has been fixed by the US authorities and has done no wrongdoing.

Hafeez in the UK, nor has he ever been charged for any wrongdoing in the country. Regardless, he is being held at the HMP Belmarsh prison – which houses some of the most dangerous local and foreign criminals involved in terrorism or deadly crimes.

The US government requested the prison to hold Hafeez in custody after being arrested

Court papers reveal that Hafeez suffers from multiple health disorders. Sources state that ever since he was transferred to the southeast London facility, Hafeez’s health has majorly deteriorated, and he has collapsed several times, while being uncared for by the prison authorities.

According to sources, ever since Hafeez has been shifted to Belmarsh, he remains locked up for up to 23 hours a day and is allowed out of his tiny cell only for an hour, which badly impacts his health. Upon inquiry from the Ministry of Justice, a Prison Service spokesman said:

These claims are untrue. The prisoner receives regular medical care, can leave his cell for several hours a day, and has frequent access to video and phone calls. Hafeez is being kept at Belmarsh, as the facility is most suited to his security risk.

While speaking to a media outlet, friends and family members of Hafeez said:

We believe that the UK government has gone out of its way to torture him on instructions of the US authorities, especially after he took his extradition case to the ECHR.

Loved ones now continually worry for Hafeez’s health and wonder if they’ll ever be able to see him again.