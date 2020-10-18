The Customs authorities and Airport Security Force (ASF) have foiled a bid to smuggle gold biscuits and coins to Qatar.

Gold Coins, Biscuits Recovered from Overseas Pakistani at Islamabad Airport

The officials recovered 282 grams of gold biscuits coins from an American national, Saifullah, who was about to leave for Doha on a Qatar Airways flight from Islamabad International Airport.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) seized the gold coins and biscuits and allowed the passenger to leave for Doha on the Qatar Airways flight.

The investigation into the matter has

been underway.

On September 23 last, a pistol and magazines were recovered from a British passenger’s luggage at Islamabad International Airport.

The passenger named Fawad was travelling with his two sisters on EY-232 flight and during the search, police found pistols and magazines from his luggage.

The passenger was transferred to the Airport Security Force (ASF) control room for further investigation and later Airport Security Force (ASF) handed over the passenger to the police along with the recovered pistol and magazines.