Gohir Khan Charged with Conspiring Murder of Exiled Pakistani Blogger Waqas Goraya

A trial date has been set against a British Pakistani man who was charged with plotting murder against exiled Pakistani blogger Ahmad Waqas Goraya.

Muhammad Gohir Khan, a British Pakistani was charged with conspiring murder plan against blogger Ahmed Goraya in February 2021, along with his accomplices, after which the trial date for them is set on Jan 11, 2022.

The trial procedure is expected to last two weeks. Though, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) against the suspect said, “The exact charge is that between the 16th day of February 2021 and the

24th day of June 2021 [Khan] conspired together with persons unknown to murder Ahmad Waqas Goraya, contrary to section 1 (1) of the Criminal Law Act 1977.”

Meanwhile, earlier Waqass Goraya, one of five activists who disappeared in early January in Pakistan revealed that, government institutions with a link to the military has tortured him, and were later freed by them.

Though the blogger’s abductions were widely criticized by rights groups and activists who called on the government to end enforced disappearances.

Later, Goraya moved to the Netherlands after he was granted exile, saying he feared for his life and safety. After moving there he was attacked and threatened by Gohir Khan his home.