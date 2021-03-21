Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive on Saturday. World leaders and politicians have extended wishes for him.

Glamour Girl Hareem Shah Prays For Speedy Recovery Of PM Imran Khan

Social media star Hareem Shah has also come forward to pray for the premier. Taking to Instagram, the TikTok star shared a video message.

In the video, she said that she feels sorry that PM Khan tested positive of the disease. She said she is in deep grief.

Moreover, she also encouraged that may the premier to fight against it in the same way he is fighting

against other political parties.

In the end, Shah said that her prayers are with Khan. She prayed for Khan’s recovery.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the people for their wishes and prayers.

PM Khan along with his wife Bushra Bibi also became positive and both are staying inside.

He received wishes from world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also prayed for his recovery.

Various entertainment celebrities expressed concern over PM’s illness too.

Khan took to Instagram and shared his photo. In the caption, he wrote,

“I want to thank everyone for their good wishes and prayers.”