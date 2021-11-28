The United Arab Emirates announced that a new criminal code would come into force in January as part of what it called the most sweeping legal reform in the Gulf state’s history.

Giving Birth Out of Wedlock is No Longer a Crime in UAE As Per Latest Reforms

According to reports, the government is changing 40 laws this year concerning commercial companies, online security, trade, copyright, residency, narcotics and social issues to reform the country’s legal system and strengthen economic, investment and commercial opportunities, in addition to maximising social stability, security and ensuring the rights of both individuals and institutions.

One change that appears new is the ratification of a Federal Crime and Punishment Law, effective from January 2, 2022, designed to better protect women, domestic staff and public safety. Major changes so far included decriminalising premarital relations and alcohol consumption, and cancelling provisions for leniency when dealing with so-called “honour killings” in November 2020.

The statement adds clarity that had been previously lacking to the status of pre-marital relations and children born from them – stating that parents need not be married.

“Any couple conceiving a child out of wedlock will be required to marry or singly or jointly acknowledge the child and provide identification papers and travel documents in accordance with the laws of the country of which either is a national,” the statement said.

A criminal case with two years imprisonment would be brought should parents not acknowledge and care for the child. Other recent changes by the UAE include introducing longer-term visas as a way to attract and retain talent and encourage more businesses to set up shop. The emirate of Abu Dhabi this month introduced its own reform – a novel secular family law – aimed at making itself more attractive to expatriates.

Crime and Punishment Law

The UAE has ratified a new and updated Federal Crime and Punishment Law, a move intended to further develop and refine the legislative system of the United Arab Emirates. The new legislation offers enhanced protections for women and domestic servants, strengthens public safety and security provisions and eases restrictions on extra-marital relationships and it will be

fully enacted starting from January 2nd, 2022.

The new law includes the amendment and revision of a number of areas of legislation, including new criminal penalties for public disorder offences and the decriminalisation of a number of behaviours.

The new law also prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages in a public place or in unlicensed locations. The law also prohibits the sale, provision or incitement or inducement to consume alcoholic beverages to any person below 21 years of age.

The new law stipulates life imprisonment for the crime of abuse or non-consensual relation and if the victim is under the age of 18, disabled or otherwise rendered in a condition unable to offer resistance can be extended to capital punishment.

The law also addresses the crime of indecent assault with imprisonment or a fine of no less than ten thousand dirhams regardless of the victim’s gender. If the use of force or threat is employed in the course of the crime, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than five years and not exceeding twenty years.

The penalty will rise to a prison term of no less than ten years and not exceeding 25 years if the victim is aged under 18, disabled or otherwise rendered in a condition unable to offer resistance. Also, the more severe penalty applies if the crime takes place in a place of work, study, shelter or care.

The law also punishes with imprisonment for a period of no less than six months, consensual extra-marital relation with a person aged over 18 years, noting that a criminal case for this crime is only instituted on the basis of a complaint from the husband or guardian. In all cases, the husband or guardian has the right to waive the complaint, and the waiver entails the expiration of the criminal case or the suspension of the execution of the penalty, as the case may be.

One of the most important provisions newly introduced by the Crime and Punishment Law is that the law be applied to anyone who commits, or participates in, a premeditated murder that occurs against a citizen of the United Arab Emirates even if the crime takes place outside the country.