Girls are being targeted on hijab issue: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has opposed the ban on hijab in India.

Tensions continue over the ‘hijab’ of Muslim women in India as a court in the state of Karnataka has banned girls from wearing the hijab in classrooms of educational institutions.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur was questioned at a function in Mumbai regarding discrimination against Muslim girls on the issue of hijab so first she looked for excuses to answer but then she answered and spoke in favor of

‘hijab’.

In this regard, Harnaaz Kaur said that let the girls live the way they want to live. The newly elected Miss Universe termed the ‘hijab’ as the ‘feather’ of girls and appealed to the people not to cut the feathers of girls.

In addition, after Harnaaz Kaur’s statement in favour of ‘hijab’, the people present there also applauded her encouragement. It is to be noted that in secular India, Muslim women, who have the status of the largest minority, are often targeted for wearing the hijab. There are also reports of harassment in educational institutions and other workplaces.