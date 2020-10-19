This the story of a happy living child, pride of her parents who received an award for a best student of the year that day in her school.

Girl Who Was Abused, Asked By Parents To Keep Silence “Hamari Izzat Ka Sawal Hai”

Her father called a party for her award winning, she was happy singing and dancing around. After party at around 6pm her friends forced her to go out as they wanted to treat her with an ice cream.

Her dad who couldn’t drive so he told the the driver to take her with friends and bring her back safely. As she was leaving for treat, her father give her a goodbye kiss while her mother gave her a hug saying: “Apna Bhoot Sara Khayal Rakhna meri Beti”.

She had a good time with her friends who gave her treat, she dropped her friends back at home in her car, while she was coming back home a few boys on

two motorbikes over took the car and stopped her.

She got worried and started dialing her father’s number but the boys opened the door and pulled her out of the car, and took her to a deserted place. She screamed with paining voice, cried for help, but nobody answered, those boys left her lying there, unconscious and No more a virgin.

When she opened her eyes she found herself in a hospital surrounded by a police officer and her parents. Her mother hugged her and kept on crying. And then her father whispered in her ear:



"KHAMOSH REHNA, HUMARI IZAAT TUMHARAY HATH MEIN HAI. CASE KARNE SE BADNAAMI HOGI. NA LIKHWAO FIR."

KEEP SILENCE, OUR HONOUR IS IN YOUR HANDS, REAPPOINT CASE WILL BRING SHAME TO US, REFUSED TO REPORT CASE.

She told the officer what her parents told her, and the officer left. That girl still wonders what was her fault? She remembered all the faces who spoiled her life but she couldn’t punish them because all that mattered was KHANDAAN KI IZZAT.