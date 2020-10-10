Famous TikTok star Hareem Shah requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to uplift the ban from TikTok immediately as the decision has disturbed the Pakistani TikTok community.

Girl Who Became TikTok Star Instead of Islamic Scholar Wants PM Khan To Unban It

Addressing a news conference at Karachi Press Club, a visibly hurt Hareem Shah said “We can only request and urge the PTI government to unban TikTok and the rest depends on the government.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan got elected on youth votes so he should listen to genuine demands of the youth,” the dupatta-clad Tiktoker argued.

Hareem Shah said she did not think there was enough or justified reasons to ban TikTok in Pakistan.

Hareem Shah said,

“I don’t want to talk on the issue of the veil but I must say men should also show some decency.”

Hareem Shah is a famous and well known Tiktoker, whose videos have become internet sensations with influential political leaders, Holidays in Luxury Five Star Dubai Hotels.

The two young girls shared that they started making videos on Tik Tok just for fun. Revealing about how they got access to such significant people of stature and power, Shah said, “I am a big Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter myself and

have been affiliated with the party. This is how I got the unique opportunity to meet and make Tik Tok videos with PTI leaders.”

Hareem Shah’s father broke into tears while tendering an apology to those who were offended and embarrassed due to his daughter’s controversial videos involving high-profile personalities.

In a video message Zarrar Hussain Shah said Hareem Shah is his daughter and her real name is Fiza Hussain. He said that he was at a loss of words while begging for forgiveness from those who were affected by the videos, including controversial clips and conversations of his daughter with politicians.

With tears in his eyes, Zarar said that he sent her daughter to a prestigious Islamic educational institute for her religious upbringing but to no avail.

“I sent her to the standard religious institute where she completed her education with good marks and became Aalma… I did everything I could do as a father, but she disappointed me.”

He added that he was very concerned about the national security of the country, suggesting that the videos had put the integrity of the nation at stake.

“I pray to Allah for guidance so that my daughter returns to being Fiza Hussain instead of Hareem Shah,” he added.