Girl Kidnapped In Broad Daylight In Front Of Her Father In Jhelum

A 10th class student was abducted in broad daylight in Jhelum when she was returning home from school. The kidnappers shot the girl’s father when he resisted and tried to stop them.

According to details, the victim was going home with her father when some unidentifiable people who came in a black-color double cabin vehicle grabbed her, kicked her father, and ran away.

The 16-year-old, who is a student of tenth class, was on her way to home along with his father when suspects reportedly intercepted them near Manid

more and took her with them forcefully on their black-colour double-cabin vehicle.

A video circulating on the social media shows the victim’s father trying to stop the vehicle when he was pushed away by the drive of the vehicle with registration number RG 44.

Later it was reported that girl reaches home shortly after abduction in another car. Police said that the victim has submitted an affidavit to the police station not to take legal action.

It is written in the affidavit that I was not abducted. When I left school, my health deteriorated. I came home in a car. No one kidnapped me.